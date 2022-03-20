Unifty (NIF) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Unifty (NIF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $14.63 or 0.00035364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $25.42 million and approximately $104,379.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifty has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

