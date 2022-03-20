PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. PJT Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 378,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,121. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
