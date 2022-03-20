Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.94 million, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

