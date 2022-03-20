-$0.13 EPS Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

SLCA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 2,857,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,976,000 after buying an additional 194,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.