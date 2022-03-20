Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,049,992. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

