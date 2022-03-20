Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.42. 3,759,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,077. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 768,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

