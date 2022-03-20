Melone Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,871,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,782,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

