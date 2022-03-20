Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $176.91. 1,720,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.20 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

