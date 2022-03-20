Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.34. 2,106,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average of $262.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

