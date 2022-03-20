Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.51. 1,277,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,582. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

