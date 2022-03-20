Garnet L. Dawson Sells 25,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Stock

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.21, for a total transaction of C$55,292.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$933,582.90.

Shares of CVE:GOLD remained flat at $C$0.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,811. GoldMining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.90.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

