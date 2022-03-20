Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 46,024 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,160,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $66,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 172,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

SPSB stock remained flat at $$30.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 987,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

