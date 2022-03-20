Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

GCMG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.78. 707,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,147. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

