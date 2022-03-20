Thunder Token (TT) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00287787 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

