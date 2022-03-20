$0.91 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 802,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

