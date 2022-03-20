The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

SHYF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 217,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

