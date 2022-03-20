Spring Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,185 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Oracle comprises 4.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after buying an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.