Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $426.18 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

