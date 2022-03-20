Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $206,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 210.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $33.55. 1,738,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,451 shares of company stock worth $1,928,768 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

