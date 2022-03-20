FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $12.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.15. The stock had a trading volume of 430,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

