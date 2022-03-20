Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,653,826. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

