AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:AU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,006,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

