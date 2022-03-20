Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,428 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 523,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 87,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 94,258 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. 3,526,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

