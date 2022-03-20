Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($461.54) to €440.00 ($483.52) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Teleperformance stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,370. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $161.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.99.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

