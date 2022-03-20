The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.77) to GBX 4,550 ($59.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. 66,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.