InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,234 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,704 shares during the quarter. InMode makes up about 2.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

