Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires Shares of 900 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66.
