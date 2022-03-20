Affinia Financial Group LLC Sells 48 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affinia Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,358.7% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

