iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,177,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,966,035. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54.

