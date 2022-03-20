Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $624.45.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.12 on Friday, reaching $479.87. 3,068,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after buying an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

