Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Increased by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,379. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.