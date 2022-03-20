Tfo Tdc LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

DFAS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,711. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

