Impossible Finance Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $7,348.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.20 or 0.06895251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,472.52 or 1.00050355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

