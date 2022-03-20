Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.00. Copart posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

CPRT stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,037. Copart has a 12 month low of $104.08 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

