Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target at GBX 188.57

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.57 ($2.45).

Several equities analysts have commented on BTA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.32) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.