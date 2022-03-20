-$0.12 EPS Expected for SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SLGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

SLGC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 1,800,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,629. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

