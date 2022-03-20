BOMB 1-Day Volume Hits $259,584.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $259,584.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.81 or 1.00070345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,635 coins and its circulating supply is 893,847 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

