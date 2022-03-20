Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $577.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,702. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $586.93 and a 200 day moving average of $658.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

