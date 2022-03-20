Sterling Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 5,484,261 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.