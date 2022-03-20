Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

