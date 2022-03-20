Asset Dedication LLC Invests $156,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VCSH stock remained flat at $$78.39 on Friday. 4,215,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

