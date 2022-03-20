Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,636. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Edison International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,577,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,639,000 after buying an additional 264,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,462,000 after buying an additional 183,023 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,382,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,362,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.