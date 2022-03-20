V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,195,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

