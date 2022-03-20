Asset Dedication LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $24.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,587.73. 311,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,483.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,677.00. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

