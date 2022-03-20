Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $1.53 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $231,145,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

