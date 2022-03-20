Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,233 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 795,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,402. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

