Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Aecon Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

