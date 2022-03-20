Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives $345.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

LNEGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($336.26) to €300.00 ($329.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LNEGY remained flat at $$40.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 3.89%.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

