TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $268,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $159.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

