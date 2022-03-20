Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Noodles & Company posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 741,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,089. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $298.94 million, a PE ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.50.

